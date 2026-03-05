Blaze Averted: Swift Evacuation Saves 87 in Maharashtra Hostel Fire
A fire broke out at a girls' hostel in a state-run ashram school in Maharashtra's Palghar district, successfully evacuated without injuries, thanks to the swift actions of the authorities. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing as the fire is being controlled.
A fire erupted in a girls' hostel at a state-run ashram school in Maharashtra's Palghar district on Thursday, but all 87 residents were safely evacuated without injury, a civic official reported.
The incident occurred at 5:20 pm in the hostel located in Kandarwadi village, Dahanu taluka. Prompt action followed an alert by teacher Chitra Chougule, with fire brigade teams from Dahanu arriving at the location by 6:03 pm to initiate relief and rescue efforts.
The fire's cause and the full extent of the damage remain unclear pending containment, according to Vivekanand Kadam, chief of the Palghar District Disaster Management Cell.
