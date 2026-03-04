Apple's Bold Step: Introducing the MacBook Neo for the Budget-Conscious

In a strategic move to expand into the price-sensitive PC market, Apple on Wednesday announced the launch of its new MacBook Neo, priced at an attractive $599. This aggressive pricing strategy aims to capture consumers amid a global memory chip shortage impacting other technology firms.

The MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro chip, which was also introduced in Apple's iPhone 16 Pro models. This lower price point positions it much more competitively than Apple's previous non-Pro, non-Air MacBook from 2006, offering substantial savings when adjusted for inflation.

This initiative comes as global markets remain sensitive to pricing due to fluctuating component costs, particularly memory chips. By offering the MacBook Neo at this price, Apple is eyeing consumers of Chromebooks and Windows devices. The company also unveiled the iPhone 17e and refreshed its MacBook Air and Pro lineup to maintain its competitive edge.

