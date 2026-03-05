Apple Introduces Budget-Friendly MacBook Neo with Breakthrough Features

Apple has announced the release of the MacBook Neo, a budget-friendly entry-level laptop set to broaden the Mac experience for a wider audience. Priced at $599 globally and Rs 69,900 in India, this new model is Apple's most affordable MacBook to date, according to an official press release.

The MacBook Neo is equipped with Apple's A18 Pro chip, features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, and offers up to 16 hours of battery life without a fan. Apple targets this model at everyday users who require reliable performance for tasks like browsing, streaming, productivity, and creativity without the typical high cost.

Pre-orders have commenced, with availability starting March 11 at Apple stores and authorized resellers. The MacBook Neo, weighing 2.7 pounds, is available in four colors: blush, indigo, silver, and a new citrus option. It promises a robust aluminum build coupled with portability, representing the most colorful MacBook lineup to date.

The 13-inch Liquid Retina display provides a resolution of 2408-by-1506, 500 nits of brightness, and supports one billion colors. Apple claims this display outshines others in the same price range, with an anti-reflective coating for better visibility under various lighting conditions. The A18 Pro chip at the laptop's core delivers improved performance over mainstream PC laptops in this segment.

Apple highlights a 50% speed increase for routine tasks compared to leading PCs with the latest Intel Core Ultra 5 processor. For more intensive activities, the MacBook Neo promises up to three times faster AI-driven performance. The chip features a 16-core Neural Engine designed to enhance Apple Intelligence functionalities while processing user data locally.

Graphics-intensive tasks are backed by a five-core GPU, enhancing gaming and creative projects. The fanless feature ensures silent operation. MacBook Neo also includes Apple's Magic Keyboard, a large Multi-Touch trackpad for gesture navigation, and select models offer Touch ID for secure access and Apple Pay verification.

The laptop features a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual microphones, and speakers supporting Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos for clear video calls. Connectivity includes two USB-C ports, a headphone jack, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 6 capabilities.

Operating on macOS Tahoe, it comes with built-in apps and integrates Apple Intelligence features like Writing Tools and Live Translation, focusing on privacy and data security. Sustainability is a key focus, with 60% recycled materials used, including 90% recycled aluminum and 100% recycled cobalt in the battery. The packaging is designed for recycling.

John Ternus, Apple's senior VP of hardware engineering, stated that the MacBook Neo delivers the 'magic of the Mac at a breakthrough price.' Priced from Rs 69,900 in India with an educational discount at Rs 59,900, the laptop is available for pre-order, with delivery starting March 11.