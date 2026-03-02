Left Menu

Billroth Hospitals: Leading the Charge in Comprehensive Cardiac and Pulmonary Care

Billroth Hospitals, a prominent multispecialty center, unveiled its comprehensive Cardiac & Pulmonary Specialty Services, including a Heart Dysfunction Clinic and Pulmonary Embolism Referral Center. Celebrating advanced cardiac care, the hospital emphasizes integrated heart-lung services, innovation, and compassionate care. Dr. Rajesh Jeganathan showcased the hospital's commitment by supporting a heart transplant patient.

Updated: 02-03-2026 17:59 IST
Billroth Hospitals has marked a significant milestone in Chennai with the launch of its Cardiac & Pulmonary Specialty Services at The Leela Palace. The initiative includes a Heart Dysfunction Clinic and Pulmonary Embolism Referral Center, aiming to provide comprehensive heart-lung care through advanced technology and integrated services.

Dr. Rajesh Jeganathan, Chairman, provided a heartwarming highlight during the event by presenting a cheque to a heart transplant patient, underscoring the hospital's commitment to patient care beyond surgery. This gesture symbolizes the life-saving impact of their state-of-the-art cardiac services.

Established in 1990 by Dr. V. Jeganathan, Billroth Hospitals has evolved from a 30-bed facility to a 650-bed multi-specialty institution. It continues to lead in cardiac excellence, marked by 24/7 emergency services and cutting-edge procedures, fulfilling its mission to offer quality healthcare to diverse communities.

