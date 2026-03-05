Holi Tragedy Sparks Community Tensions in Delhi

A 26-year-old man was killed in a violent confrontation between two families during Holi celebrations in the JJ Colony area of southwest Delhi's Uttam Nagar, a police official reported on Thursday. The incident has triggered tensions with local protests demanding swift justice for the victim, Tarun, leading to police intervention.

According to the police, the altercation was sparked by a stray splash from a water balloon, escalating into a brawl involving members of two communities. Family members of the deceased reported that the clash began when a balloon burst and colored water splashed onto a woman, leading to a heated dispute.

The situation escalated when members from both families sustained injuries, resulting in a fatal attack on Tarun. Protests emerged, with residents and Hindu political outfit members gathering at the local police station seeking action. Police efforts are ongoing to maintain order and investigate the incident further, with additional forces deployed in the troubled locality.

(With inputs from agencies.)