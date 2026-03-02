Japan Weighs Reappointment of Joichi Ito Amid Epstein Controversy
Japan has not yet decided on reappointing Joichi Ito to an entrepreneurship project amid renewed scrutiny of his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Despite no criminal conviction, universities are distancing themselves due to his association. Ito had previously resigned from MIT's Media Lab over related concerns.
Japan has yet to make a decision on whether to reappoint businessman Joichi Ito to a prestigious entrepreneurship project. The deliberation follows a report that suggests Ito might be dropped due to his connections with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious sex offender.
This development surfaced after the U.S. Justice Department released millions of new Epstein-related documents, reigniting scrutiny over Ito's ties with Epstein. A government official overseeing the 64-billion-yen ($407-million) program clarified that no committee member decisions have been finalized for the upcoming term, emphasizing Ito's current contribution remains invaluable.
Despite Ito's denial of any wrongdoing connected to Epstein, his involvement has prompted universities to distance themselves from the Japanese initiative. Ito, who resigned from his director role at MIT's Media Lab in 2019 due to Epstein-linked funding issues, has also faced pressure concerning his roles in various Japanese academic and governmental circles. Notably, he will retire from Digital Garage Inc by June.
