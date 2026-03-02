Left Menu

Japan Weighs Reappointment of Joichi Ito Amid Epstein Controversy

Japan has not yet decided on reappointing Joichi Ito to an entrepreneurship project amid renewed scrutiny of his ties with Jeffrey Epstein. Despite no criminal conviction, universities are distancing themselves due to his association. Ito had previously resigned from MIT's Media Lab over related concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-03-2026 13:39 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 13:39 IST
Japan Weighs Reappointment of Joichi Ito Amid Epstein Controversy

Japan has yet to make a decision on whether to reappoint businessman Joichi Ito to a prestigious entrepreneurship project. The deliberation follows a report that suggests Ito might be dropped due to his connections with the late Jeffrey Epstein, a notorious sex offender.

This development surfaced after the U.S. Justice Department released millions of new Epstein-related documents, reigniting scrutiny over Ito's ties with Epstein. A government official overseeing the 64-billion-yen ($407-million) program clarified that no committee member decisions have been finalized for the upcoming term, emphasizing Ito's current contribution remains invaluable.

Despite Ito's denial of any wrongdoing connected to Epstein, his involvement has prompted universities to distance themselves from the Japanese initiative. Ito, who resigned from his director role at MIT's Media Lab in 2019 due to Epstein-linked funding issues, has also faced pressure concerning his roles in various Japanese academic and governmental circles. Notably, he will retire from Digital Garage Inc by June.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Markets Reel Amid US-Israeli Attacks on Iran

Global Markets Reel Amid US-Israeli Attacks on Iran

 Thailand
2
Life-Saving Liver Transplant for Infant at MGM Healthcare Malar

Life-Saving Liver Transplant for Infant at MGM Healthcare Malar

 India
3
Drone Strike Shakes Cyprus: British Air Base Hit in Escalation

Drone Strike Shakes Cyprus: British Air Base Hit in Escalation

 Global
4
Genus Power Surpasses 26 Million Global Smart Meter Installations

Genus Power Surpasses 26 Million Global Smart Meter Installations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026