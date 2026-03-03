Left Menu

Eclipse Delays India’s World Cup Training

The Indian cricket team delayed their training session by over an hour due to a lunar eclipse, ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Scheduled from 6-9pm, the session at Wankhede Stadium began at 7:20pm, with only partial floodlights illuminating the stadium initially.

Updated: 03-03-2026 20:14 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 20:14 IST
In a rare occurrence, the Indian cricket team's evening training session was delayed by over an hour on Tuesday due to a lunar eclipse. This unexpected event occurred just before their crucial T20 World Cup semifinal match against England.

Initially slated for 6-9pm at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the session eventually commenced at 7:20pm. Although members of the support staff and a few coaches arrived earlier, the practice action was postponed.

Interestingly, while the stadium's floodlights were activated around 6:50pm, they didn't reach full brightness until moments before the rest of the team began their training session.

