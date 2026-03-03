Eclipse Delays India’s World Cup Training

In a rare occurrence, the Indian cricket team's evening training session was delayed by over an hour on Tuesday due to a lunar eclipse. This unexpected event occurred just before their crucial T20 World Cup semifinal match against England.

Initially slated for 6-9pm at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the session eventually commenced at 7:20pm. Although members of the support staff and a few coaches arrived earlier, the practice action was postponed.

Interestingly, while the stadium's floodlights were activated around 6:50pm, they didn't reach full brightness until moments before the rest of the team began their training session.

(With inputs from agencies.)