Eclipse Delays India’s World Cup Training
The Indian cricket team delayed their training session by over an hour due to a lunar eclipse, ahead of their T20 World Cup semifinal against England. Scheduled from 6-9pm, the session at Wankhede Stadium began at 7:20pm, with only partial floodlights illuminating the stadium initially.
- Country:
- India
In a rare occurrence, the Indian cricket team's evening training session was delayed by over an hour on Tuesday due to a lunar eclipse. This unexpected event occurred just before their crucial T20 World Cup semifinal match against England.
Initially slated for 6-9pm at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium, the session eventually commenced at 7:20pm. Although members of the support staff and a few coaches arrived earlier, the practice action was postponed.
Interestingly, while the stadium's floodlights were activated around 6:50pm, they didn't reach full brightness until moments before the rest of the team began their training session.
(With inputs from agencies.)