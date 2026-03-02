Left Menu

Vigilance and Victory: Crackdown on Terror in Kishtwar

Following the elimination of three Pakistani terrorists in Kishtwar, the Indian Army urges continuous vigilance and proactivity. With a heightened crackdown on overground workers, security forces aim to secure lasting peace in the region. Police intensify efforts to dismantle support networks aiding terrorist activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 18:51 IST
  Country: India
  • India

In a decisive move, security forces recently neutralized three Pakistani terrorists linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad group in Kishtwar district. The operation underscores a broader effort to dismantle terrorism networks in the region.

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, leading the White Knight Corps, emphasized the need for continued alertness and operational focus among his ranks, urging them to maintain high professionalism.

The police, meanwhile, are targeting overground workers who supported the terrorists, reinforcing efforts to dismantle logistical networks and secure peace in the region.

