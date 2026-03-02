Vigilance and Victory: Crackdown on Terror in Kishtwar

In a decisive move, security forces recently neutralized three Pakistani terrorists linked to the Jaish-e-Mohammad group in Kishtwar district. The operation underscores a broader effort to dismantle terrorism networks in the region.

Lieutenant General P K Mishra, leading the White Knight Corps, emphasized the need for continued alertness and operational focus among his ranks, urging them to maintain high professionalism.

The police, meanwhile, are targeting overground workers who supported the terrorists, reinforcing efforts to dismantle logistical networks and secure peace in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)