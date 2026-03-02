Heightened Vigilance: States Alerted on Pro-Iran Radicalism
The Union Home Ministry has urged states to closely monitor radical pro-Iran preachers and social media activities that might incite violence following the US-Israel attack on Iran. States are advised to increase security at USA and Israel-related entities to maintain peace amidst global tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2026 11:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 11:55 IST
- Country:
- India
The Union Home Ministry has issued an alert to states, urging vigilance against pro-Iran radical preachers whose statements could incite violence in response to the recent Israel-US crackdown on Iran.
The ministry's directive, disseminated in a letter dated February 28, emphasizes the importance of monitoring social media activities linked to extremists and global terrorist organizations.
To maintain peace and order, the ministry advised boosting security at embassies and consulates of the USA and Israel. This comes as Shia mourners protested across India in response to the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the attack.
ALSO READ
Bomb Threats Disrupt Schools, Spark Security Alerts
Mass Protests in Kashmir Over Khamenei's Killing Spur Tight Security Measures
Top Iranian security official writes online: ''We will not negotiate with the United States,'' reports AP.
Tensions Rise: Pakistan's Security Reviewed Amid Regional Turmoil
Heightened Security at US Consulate Amid Global Protest