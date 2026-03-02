Heightened Vigilance: States Alerted on Pro-Iran Radicalism

The Union Home Ministry has issued an alert to states, urging vigilance against pro-Iran radical preachers whose statements could incite violence in response to the recent Israel-US crackdown on Iran.

The ministry's directive, disseminated in a letter dated February 28, emphasizes the importance of monitoring social media activities linked to extremists and global terrorist organizations.

To maintain peace and order, the ministry advised boosting security at embassies and consulates of the USA and Israel. This comes as Shia mourners protested across India in response to the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in the attack.