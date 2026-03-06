Left Menu

Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

Anuj Agnihotri emerged as the top ranker in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination, with Rajeshwari Suve M and Akansh Dhull securing the second and third positions. The Union Public Service Commission reported 958 successful candidates recommended for central civil services, with 348 provisional recommendations among 1,087 vacancies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 14:48 IST
Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025
  • Country:
  • India

Anuj Agnihotri claimed the top position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, according to results released by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday.

Rajeshwari Suve M secured second place, while Akansh Dhull took the third spot. A total of 958 candidates were successful and are recommended for roles in various central civil services.

The examination, held annually in three stages, faced 1,087 vacancies with 348 of the recommended candidatures remaining provisional. Candidates can seek information at the UPSC facilitation counter during working hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra's Technological Leap: Paving the Path for a Digital Future

Maharashtra's Technological Leap: Paving the Path for a Digital Future

 India
2
Markolines Wins Rs 440 Crore Highway Projects Across India

Markolines Wins Rs 440 Crore Highway Projects Across India

 India
3
Karnataka's Youth Social Media Ban: A Controversial Step Forward

Karnataka's Youth Social Media Ban: A Controversial Step Forward

 India
4
Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

Balen's Breakthrough: RSP's Historic Victory in Nepal Elections

 Nepal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026