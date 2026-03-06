Anuj Agnihotri Tops UPSC Civil Services Exam 2025

Anuj Agnihotri claimed the top position in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025, according to results released by the Union Public Service Commission on Friday.

Rajeshwari Suve M secured second place, while Akansh Dhull took the third spot. A total of 958 candidates were successful and are recommended for roles in various central civil services.

The examination, held annually in three stages, faced 1,087 vacancies with 348 of the recommended candidatures remaining provisional. Candidates can seek information at the UPSC facilitation counter during working hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)