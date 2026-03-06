Government Steps Up Support for Exporters Amid West Asian Crisis

The government will leverage every possible policy tool and support mechanism to aid domestic exporters grappling with the ongoing West Asian crisis, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal declared on Friday.

An inter-ministerial group has been established to monitor the situation daily. 'We will formalize methods to comfort our exporters,' Goyal told reporters at the IIFT vice chancellors' conclave.

Issues arise from disruptions in the movement of consignments due to geopolitical tensions. The commerce ministry is consulting with the shipping ministry and companies to address these challenges, aiming to maintain India's reputation for honoring international commitments despite difficulties.