Indonesia's Crackdown on Social Media Access for Under-16s Sparks Global Debate
Indonesia will restrict social media access for children under 16. This move aligns with global trends as nations address juvenile cyber risks. Starting March 28, 'high risk' accounts for those under 16 will be deactivated. Platforms affected include TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Roblox.
In a decisive move to protect children online, Indonesia announced restrictions on access to social media platforms for users under the age of 16. This initiative, unveiled by the communications and digital ministry, comes amid growing global concerns regarding internet addiction and cyberbullying risks among minors.
Following similar actions by Australia and Spain, Indonesia joins these countries in implementing social media curbs. Beginning March 28, prominent platforms such as TikTok, Facebook, Instagram, and Roblox will see a phased deactivation of accounts for children under 16, as stated by Communications and Digital Minister Meutya Hafid.
The announcement highlights the nation's proactive stance as the first non-Western country to impose such measures, despite potential initial discomfort for children and parents. The response from tech giants remains forthcoming, as Indonesia's internet penetration continues to rise among its vast population.
