UK Arrests Suspected Iranian Spies Amid Rising Anti-Semitism Concerns
Four men were arrested in London on suspicion of spying for Iran, focusing on surveillance of the Jewish community. This is part of a broader investigation highlighting Iran's alleged terrorist activities in the UK. Additional arrests related to this case have been made as searches continue.
British police apprehended four men on Friday, suspecting them of espionage for Iran, with the investigation centered on their alleged monitoring of London's Jewish community. The suspects include one Iranian national and three individuals with dual British-Iranian citizenship. They were detained in Barnet and Watford, north of London.
This development is part of an ongoing investigation, with authorities suggesting that the surveillance activities predate recent military actions by the U.S. and Israel against Iran. British lawmakers and security agencies have repeatedly warned about threats from Iran. Similar concerns have been echoed by Australia, noting Tehran's links to antisemitic acts.
The UK government is enhancing protective security measures for Jewish and Muslim communities across the nation. Prime Minister Keir Starmer emphasized the importance of unity in the face of potential efforts to exploit ongoing Middle Eastern conflicts to cause division within the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
