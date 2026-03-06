Tragic Highway Incident: Barber's Final Stop at Roadside Eatery

A shocking incident unfolded Thursday night when a young barber from Delhi, identified as Salman, allegedly ended his life at a highway eatery. The 23-year-old was traveling to Bareilly in a shared taxi when the fatal event took place.

Eyewitnesses at the 'chicken point' hotel in Garhmukteshwar recalled Salman entering the establishment, where he purportedly slit his throat with a knife from the location. In his frantic attempt to flee the scene, he fell and was struck by a passing vehicle, police reported.

The Garhmukteshwar Police, led by SHO Devendra Bisht, swiftly responded to the distress call, rushing Salman to a hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The police have informed his family, but the reasons behind his drastic actions remain unclear. Investigations are ongoing.