Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: ASI's Sudden Passing at Duty Post

An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, Jagdish Singh, assigned to the local civil hospital in Amritsar, suffered a fatal heart attack while on duty. Despite immediate medical attention, he could not be revived. His body is at the hospital morgue awaiting post-mortem, and his family has been notified.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Phagwara | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:04 IST
Tragedy Strikes: ASI's Sudden Passing at Duty Post
assistant sub-inspector
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, Jagdish Singh, tragically passed away due to a heart attack while on duty at a local civil hospital in Amritsar on Monday, according to police officials.

Singh, a resident of village Jodhewal under Beas police station, reported feeling unwell before collapsing. Despite prompt medical intervention, he could not be saved.

The incident has shocked the local community. The body has been kept at the civil hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination, and Singh's family has been informed about the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

Airline Turbulence: Soaring Oil Prices Ground Flights Amidst Conflict

 Global
2
Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

Wall Street Wobbles as Crude Prices Soar Amid Middle Eastern Conflict

 Global
3
TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

TSA Staffing Shortages: A Looming Crisis for Spring Break Travel

 Global
4
Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

Revamping Dulles: A Vision for Washington’s Gateway

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Responsible AI in Africa: Ethical risks and governance gaps

How AI-powered digital twins could change the future of medicine

Circular bioeconomy and sustainable farming could transform global agriculture

Generative AI adoption may cut corporate energy use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026