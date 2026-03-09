Tragedy Strikes: ASI's Sudden Passing at Duty Post

An assistant sub-inspector of Punjab Police, Jagdish Singh, tragically passed away due to a heart attack while on duty at a local civil hospital in Amritsar on Monday, according to police officials.

Singh, a resident of village Jodhewal under Beas police station, reported feeling unwell before collapsing. Despite prompt medical intervention, he could not be saved.

The incident has shocked the local community. The body has been kept at the civil hospital morgue for a post-mortem examination, and Singh's family has been informed about the unfortunate event.

(With inputs from agencies.)