Modi's Mega Rally: A New Wave in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a significant visit to West Bengal, where he will highlight his commitment to development by inaugurating projects valued at approximately Rs 18,680 crore. His visit, scheduled for Saturday, marks his first trip to the state following the release of updated electoral rolls.

The rally at the historic Brigade Parade Ground, orchestrated by the BJP, is the centerpiece of the party's Parivartan Yatra campaign—a strategic drive ahead of the crucial Assembly election. This yatra, which commenced after the electoral roll revision, has traversed 5,000 km, engaging 237 Assembly constituencies across the state.

In addition to the rally, Modi's agenda includes unveiling road and railway projects, aiming to enhance infrastructure and connectivity in the region. His visit coincides with the anticipated announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission, making it a pivotal moment in West Bengal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)