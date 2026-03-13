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Modi's Mega Rally: A New Wave in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit West Bengal for a rally at the Brigade Parade Ground. He will inaugurate development projects worth around Rs 18,680 crore as part of BJP's Parivartan Yatra. The visit comes after the publication of the revised electoral rolls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:34 IST
Modi's Mega Rally: A New Wave in West Bengal
Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is gearing up for a significant visit to West Bengal, where he will highlight his commitment to development by inaugurating projects valued at approximately Rs 18,680 crore. His visit, scheduled for Saturday, marks his first trip to the state following the release of updated electoral rolls.

The rally at the historic Brigade Parade Ground, orchestrated by the BJP, is the centerpiece of the party's Parivartan Yatra campaign—a strategic drive ahead of the crucial Assembly election. This yatra, which commenced after the electoral roll revision, has traversed 5,000 km, engaging 237 Assembly constituencies across the state.

In addition to the rally, Modi's agenda includes unveiling road and railway projects, aiming to enhance infrastructure and connectivity in the region. His visit coincides with the anticipated announcement of the election schedule by the Election Commission, making it a pivotal moment in West Bengal's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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