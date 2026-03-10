Middle East Tensions Shake Global Oil and Gas Supplies
The ongoing U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran and subsequent attacks have led to severe disruptions in Middle Eastern oil and gas exports. This includes production halts, closed shipping routes like the Strait of Hormuz, and global economic implications due to the constricted energy flow.
Tensions between the U.S. and Israeli forces with Iran have escalated, significantly impacting the global energy supply chain. Key Middle Eastern nations are experiencing production stoppages amid the conflict.
The critical Strait of Hormuz is closed, a chokepoint through which a fifth of the world's oil supply passes, raising alarms from industry giants like Saudi Aramco about potential catastrophic impacts on the global market.
Countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and others have reported cuts in their oil outputs, while facilities in Qatar and Iraq also faced shutdowns. Meanwhile, nations around the globe are bracing for the economic fallout, trying to mitigate soaring energy prices and supply shortages.
About 140 US troops have been wounded in the Iran war, including 8 severely and 108 who returned to duty, reports AP, quoting Pentagon.
