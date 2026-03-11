Crackdown in Assam: Two Arrested for Alleged Terror Links

The Special Task Force (STF) has apprehended two individuals in Assam's Barpeta district for allegedly being affiliated with fundamentalist groups. The arrests, announced by police on Wednesday, took place late Tuesday night in the Sorbhog police station area.

A senior officer at the Assam Police headquarters confirmed, "We have nabbed two jihadis from Barpeta last night. Their interrogation is ongoing, and further details will be shared later."

This operation was conducted in partnership with local law enforcement. It's noteworthy that last December, 11 people were arrested in Assam and Tripura, suspected of links to Bangladesh-based fundamentalist groups aiming to destabilize the Northeast region.

(With inputs from agencies.)