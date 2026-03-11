Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Storm Shadow Missiles Downed by Russian Forces

Russian Defence Ministry reports the downing of two British-supplied Storm Shadow missiles, allegedly used by Ukraine against a key missile production site in Bryansk. The attack resulted in civilian casualties and injuries. Meanwhile, Russia claims the capture of Chervona Zoria in Ukraine's Sumy region.

Updated: 11-03-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:58 IST
Tensions Escalate as Storm Shadow Missiles Downed by Russian Forces
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Wednesday that its forces successfully intercepted two Storm Shadow missiles supplied by Britain, according to the RIA news agency. This follows Ukraine's reported use of the missiles to target a crucial missile component manufacturing plant in Bryansk, Russia, on Tuesday.

The strike, which officials have described as significant, claimed the lives of six civilians and left 42 others injured, according to Bryansk region governor Alexander Bogomaz. The missile attack underscores ongoing hostilities and rising tensions in the region.

In a separate development, the Russian defence ministry confirmed that its forces achieved control over the settlement of Chervona Zoria located in Ukraine's Sumy region, marking another point of contention in the ongoing conflict.

