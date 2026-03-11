Left Menu

Efficient Online Redressal: A Year in Pension Grievances

More than 100,000 pension grievances were filed online via CPENGRAMS last year, with key ministries accounting for most complaints. The initiative has significantly reduced redressal times to 19 days, thanks to inter-ministerial cooperation and special campaigns, Union Minister Jitendra Singh reported.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:10 IST
Efficient Online Redressal: A Year in Pension Grievances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a year marked by a significant increase in pension-related grievances, over one lakh complaints were managed through the Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), as disclosed to the Lok Sabha. This online platform serves as a vital tool for addressing the issues faced by pensioners.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh noted that grievances for the years 2023 to 2025 totaled 78,675, 1,12,215, and 1,07,731 respectively. An impressive number of 72,902, 1,07,701, and 1,13,272 grievances were effectively redressed, underscoring the system's efficiency. The Ministries of Defence, Financial Services, and Railways topped the list for receiving the highest grievances.

Minister Singh highlighted a notable achievement in average redressal time, reduced to 19 days by February 2026, due to collaborative efforts such as monthly inter-ministerial review meetings and campaigns. As of early March 2026, bulk of the pending grievances were still within the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, and Railways.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026