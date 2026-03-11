Efficient Online Redressal: A Year in Pension Grievances

In a year marked by a significant increase in pension-related grievances, over one lakh complaints were managed through the Centralised Pension Grievances Redress And Monitoring System (CPENGRAMS), as disclosed to the Lok Sabha. This online platform serves as a vital tool for addressing the issues faced by pensioners.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh noted that grievances for the years 2023 to 2025 totaled 78,675, 1,12,215, and 1,07,731 respectively. An impressive number of 72,902, 1,07,701, and 1,13,272 grievances were effectively redressed, underscoring the system's efficiency. The Ministries of Defence, Financial Services, and Railways topped the list for receiving the highest grievances.

Minister Singh highlighted a notable achievement in average redressal time, reduced to 19 days by February 2026, due to collaborative efforts such as monthly inter-ministerial review meetings and campaigns. As of early March 2026, bulk of the pending grievances were still within the Ministries of Defence, Home Affairs, and Railways.

