Tensions Rise as Protesters Demand NRC Before Census in Manipur

On Wednesday, a large demonstration involving mainly women unfolded in Manipur, calling for the identification of illegal immigrants through the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or similar means before conducting the state census, according to police reports.

The protest turned confrontational as demonstrators attempted to march beyond the confines of Khwairamband market, one of India's largest women-run marketplaces, resulting in a clash with security forces. Police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse the crowd. Notably, three women sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

In a related incident, members of the 'Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation' advocacy group locked the doors of the State Academy of Training, alleging census training was taking place inside. They urged that displaced people be allowed to return home before the census occurs. Meanwhile, the Manipur government has frozen administrative boundaries from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, to assist in carrying out the census.

