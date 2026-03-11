Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Protesters Demand NRC Before Census in Manipur

Protesters, predominantly women, demanded illegal immigrant identification through NRC before the upcoming census in Manipur. Demonstrations escalated to clashes with police, resulting in tear gas deployment. Separately, activists locked a training office, insisting displaced residents return before the census. Manipur's administrative boundaries are frozen to support census efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:14 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:14 IST
Tensions Rise as Protesters Demand NRC Before Census in Manipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, a large demonstration involving mainly women unfolded in Manipur, calling for the identification of illegal immigrants through the National Register of Citizens (NRC) or similar means before conducting the state census, according to police reports.

The protest turned confrontational as demonstrators attempted to march beyond the confines of Khwairamband market, one of India's largest women-run marketplaces, resulting in a clash with security forces. Police resorted to firing tear gas to disperse the crowd. Notably, three women sustained minor injuries during the altercation.

In a related incident, members of the 'Campaign for Just and Fair Delimitation' advocacy group locked the doors of the State Academy of Training, alleging census training was taking place inside. They urged that displaced people be allowed to return home before the census occurs. Meanwhile, the Manipur government has frozen administrative boundaries from January 1, 2026, to March 31, 2027, to assist in carrying out the census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026