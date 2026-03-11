Manipur Tensions Flare as Protesters Demand 'Just and Fair Census'

In Manipur, tensions escalated as demonstrators rallied under the Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) banner to protest the ongoing census process. As the protest unfolded at Imphal's Ima Market, police resorted to tear gas to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to five protestors.

JFD's Assistant Secretary, Naorem Wangamba, emphasized the need for a 'Just and Fair Census' alongside a transparent delimitation process. The organization insists that the census be deferred until illegal immigrants are identified using 1951 as the cut-off year. Wangamba warned that continuing without this risk could improperly legitimize immigrants as Indian citizens, violating constitutional truths.

The JFD had previously submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister, pushing for a hold on the census until illegal immigrants are detected, and the state's conflict is resolved. They advocate updating the National Register of Citizens before any census activities proceed.

Meanwhile, the Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) organized a road march in Churachandpur, protesting the deaths of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte and others during ethnic violence. Valte succumbed to his injuries after an assault in May 2023, and the protestors demand justice for all who suffered in the Kuki-Zo and Meitei conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)