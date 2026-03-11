Left Menu

Manipur Tensions Flare as Protesters Demand 'Just and Fair Census'

Protesters in Manipur, under the Just and Fair Delimitation banner, clashed with police over the state's ongoing census. The JFD demands postponement until illegal immigrants are identified, fearing that without this, immigrants may be wrongly legitimized. Police responded with tear gas, injuring five demonstrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 14:35 IST
Manipur Tensions Flare as Protesters Demand 'Just and Fair Census'
Visuals of the protest (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Manipur, tensions escalated as demonstrators rallied under the Just and Fair Delimitation (JFD) banner to protest the ongoing census process. As the protest unfolded at Imphal's Ima Market, police resorted to tear gas to disperse the crowd, resulting in injuries to five protestors.

JFD's Assistant Secretary, Naorem Wangamba, emphasized the need for a 'Just and Fair Census' alongside a transparent delimitation process. The organization insists that the census be deferred until illegal immigrants are identified using 1951 as the cut-off year. Wangamba warned that continuing without this risk could improperly legitimize immigrants as Indian citizens, violating constitutional truths.

The JFD had previously submitted a memorandum to the Union Home Minister, pushing for a hold on the census until illegal immigrants are detected, and the state's conflict is resolved. They advocate updating the National Register of Citizens before any census activities proceed.

Meanwhile, the Central Village Defence Force (CVDF) organized a road march in Churachandpur, protesting the deaths of BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte and others during ethnic violence. Valte succumbed to his injuries after an assault in May 2023, and the protestors demand justice for all who suffered in the Kuki-Zo and Meitei conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026