Historic Maoist Surrender Marks Turning Point in India's Anti-Naxal Campaign

In a significant breakthrough against Left Wing Extremism, 108 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, leading to the recovery of a massive cache of weapons and valuables. This marks a key moment in India's anti-Naxal campaign, with government initiatives prompting insurgents to embrace peace.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jagdalpur | Updated: 11-03-2026 15:25 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 15:25 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, 108 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, officials reported on Wednesday. The insurgents, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 3.95 crore, marked a significant victory for the government's battle against Left Wing Extremism.

A sweep of Maoist hideouts unveiled Rs 3.61 crore in cash and a kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.64 crore. This seizure ranks as the most significant in the history of anti-Naxal operations, stated Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam. The Union government aims to fully eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Contributing to the success were cadres from the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, whose intelligence led to key recoveries. The mass surrender reflects shifting sentiments among Maoists, influenced by government rehabilitation initiatives, prompting a reconsideration of violent ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

