Historic Maoist Surrender Marks Turning Point in India's Anti-Naxal Campaign

In an unprecedented move, 108 Maoists surrendered in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district, officials reported on Wednesday. The insurgents, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 3.95 crore, marked a significant victory for the government's battle against Left Wing Extremism.

A sweep of Maoist hideouts unveiled Rs 3.61 crore in cash and a kilogram of gold worth Rs 1.64 crore. This seizure ranks as the most significant in the history of anti-Naxal operations, stated Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj Pattilingam. The Union government aims to fully eradicate Naxalism by March 31, 2026.

Contributing to the success were cadres from the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee, whose intelligence led to key recoveries. The mass surrender reflects shifting sentiments among Maoists, influenced by government rehabilitation initiatives, prompting a reconsideration of violent ideologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)