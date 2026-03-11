Left Menu

VHP Supports Anti-Conversion Law in Chhattisgarh

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad endorses the Chhattisgarh government's approval of an anti-conversion law and supports banning non-Hindus from temples managed by the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee. This follows the cabinet's approval of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill 2026 to address religious conversions through coercion or deceit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:10 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:10 IST
VHP Supports Anti-Conversion Law in Chhattisgarh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has praised the Chhattisgarh government's recent approval of an anti-conversion law. The law, part of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, aims to curb religious conversions achieved through force or deceit.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal expressed gratitude to the Chhattisgarh administration, hoping the law would deliver strict penalties for those engaged in such conversions. He noted the rising incidents of what are termed 'love jihad' and stressed the importance of constitutionally valid legislation to address this issue.

Bansal also backed the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's decision to prohibit non-Hindus from entering the temples under its management, reflecting broader efforts to maintain religious sanctity.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026