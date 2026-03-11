VHP Supports Anti-Conversion Law in Chhattisgarh

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has praised the Chhattisgarh government's recent approval of an anti-conversion law. The law, part of the Chhattisgarh Freedom of Religion Bill 2026, aims to curb religious conversions achieved through force or deceit.

VHP national spokesperson Vinod Bansal expressed gratitude to the Chhattisgarh administration, hoping the law would deliver strict penalties for those engaged in such conversions. He noted the rising incidents of what are termed 'love jihad' and stressed the importance of constitutionally valid legislation to address this issue.

Bansal also backed the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee's decision to prohibit non-Hindus from entering the temples under its management, reflecting broader efforts to maintain religious sanctity.