Seitlholo Calls for Urgent Action to Resolve Water Supply Crisis in Rustenburg

South Africa’s Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Sello Seitlholo, has called for urgent collaboration between municipalities, water utilities and district authorities to resolve infrastructure failures and service delivery challenges disrupting reliable water supply in Rustenburg and Moses Kotane Local Municipalities.

The call was made during a stakeholder meeting held at the Rustenburg Civic Centre Council Chamber, where key institutions responsible for water services gathered to review ongoing interventions and identify solutions to persistent water supply disruptions.

Coordination Needed to Restore Water Services

The meeting brought together representatives from Rustenburg and Moses Kotane Local Municipalities, the Bojanala District Municipality, and Magalies Water to assess operational challenges affecting bulk water supply and wastewater management.

Deputy Minister Seitlholo stressed that stronger coordination, accountability and practical solutions are required to stabilise water systems in the region.

“These cumulative challenges have resulted in recurring water interruptions, growing frustration among communities, and negative consequences for economic activity and basic service delivery,” he said.

Vaalkop Dam Contamination Raises Environmental Concerns

A major concern highlighted during the meeting was the extensive spread of alien invasive Salvinia plants in the Vaalkop Dam, which now cover nearly the entire surface of the water body.

Seitlholo warned that the plant infestation poses serious ecological and operational risks, including:

Blocking sunlight penetration into the water

Reducing oxygen levels needed for aquatic life

Damaging aquatic ecosystems

Complicating water abstraction and treatment processes

He also raised concerns about wastewater pollution linked to dysfunctional wastewater treatment plants in Rustenburg and Moses Kotane, which have contributed to deteriorating water quality.

In response, the Department of Water and Sanitation has issued notices and directives under the National Water Act to address the discharge of untreated sewage into local water resources.

“Our responsibility is to ensure that our water resources are protected and managed properly. When wastewater treatment systems fail and untreated sewage enters our water bodies, it undermines the very resources that communities depend on,” Seitlholo said.

Infrastructure Failures Limiting Water Supply Capacity

The Deputy Minister highlighted several infrastructure challenges that are currently constraining water supply in the region.

The Kortbegrip Reservoir System, for example, is operating with only one functional pump instead of the required three, significantly reducing its operational capacity.

Meanwhile, the Phatsima Pump Station has been experiencing persistent electricity supply disruptions since 2023, which continue to hamper water distribution.

Another concern is the Tlhabane Reservoir under the Pilanesberg Phase 2 Project, which remains non-operational because the Mafenya Pump Station has not yet been energised, despite the project having already been officially unveiled.

In addition, the decommissioning of the Bospoort Reservoir has increased pressure on the remaining 35-megalitre reservoir, which is unable to meet rising demand.

Operational challenges at Bospoort Plant 3, which is functioning with only three of the required five pumps, have further reduced supply capacity.

Frequent Pipe Bursts Worsen Water Interruptions

Frequent pipe bursts along the Monakato pump line were also identified as a major contributor to recurring supply interruptions.

These failures often lead to water outages lasting between two and three days, exacerbating frustration among affected communities.

Municipal Responsibilities Emphasised

Seitlholo also clarified the responsibilities of different institutions involved in water management.

Under the National Water Act and the Water Services Act, the Department of Water and Sanitation oversees water resource management and bulk supply, while local municipalities act as Water Services Authorities responsible for distributing water to communities.

Magalies Water, he noted, provides bulk water according to its licensing conditions.

“Once water is supplied to municipalities, the responsibility for its distribution and management lies with the local authority. Municipalities must ensure that the water reaches households and communities through properly functioning infrastructure,” he explained.

Call for Urgent Solutions

The Deputy Minister urged all stakeholders to work collectively to develop time-bound solutions to restore reliable water supply and improve wastewater management in the region.

Strengthening infrastructure maintenance, improving coordination and ensuring accountability, he said, will be critical to safeguarding water resources and ensuring sustainable service delivery.