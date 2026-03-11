Left Menu

Exodus Reversed: White South Africans Return Amid Global Turmoil

Andrew Veitch, who left South Africa after a violent incident, now sees greater threats in the U.S., prompting his return. He joins many white South Africans who are moving back despite allegations of persecution. Factors include family ties, lower living costs, and global political instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 16:23 IST
After a traumatic experience of being held at gunpoint, Andrew Veitch left South Africa to settle in the U.S. But, citing increasing violence and mass shootings, he now plans to return to his homeland, joining thousands of other white South Africans making the same choice.

Despite rhetoric from former U.S. President Donald Trump about persecution claims, South Africa's Home Affairs Minister denies discrimination against the white minority. The return wave is attributed to various factors, including political unrest abroad and an online portal that simplifies citizenship reclaims.

The rise in remote working and improved safety measures have aided these relocations. Many returnees report that life in South Africa has improved, with reduced power cuts and better security enhancing their quality of life.

