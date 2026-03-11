Exodus Reversed: White South Africans Return Amid Global Turmoil

After a traumatic experience of being held at gunpoint, Andrew Veitch left South Africa to settle in the U.S. But, citing increasing violence and mass shootings, he now plans to return to his homeland, joining thousands of other white South Africans making the same choice.

Despite rhetoric from former U.S. President Donald Trump about persecution claims, South Africa's Home Affairs Minister denies discrimination against the white minority. The return wave is attributed to various factors, including political unrest abroad and an online portal that simplifies citizenship reclaims.

The rise in remote working and improved safety measures have aided these relocations. Many returnees report that life in South Africa has improved, with reduced power cuts and better security enhancing their quality of life.

(With inputs from agencies.)