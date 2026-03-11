SANRAL Announces Temporary Lane Closures at Durban’s uMngeni Interchange

Motorists travelling through Durban’s busy uMngeni Interchange will face temporary lane closures for more than a month as the South African National Roads Agency SOC Ltd (SANRAL) begins essential bridge repair works in the area.

According to SANRAL, the closures are linked to the replacement of bridge parapets and median barriers at the interchange and surrounding feeder roads.

Repair Works Scheduled Until Mid-April

The construction programme is scheduled to run from 12 March 2026 to 15 April 2026, during which several lanes will be closed sequentially within the defined construction zone.

KwaZulu-Natal SANRAL Project Manager Serisha Sukraj said the works form part of ongoing infrastructure maintenance aimed at ensuring the safety and longevity of the bridge structure.

“As part of the bridge repair works, several temporary lane closures will be implemented at the interchange and on its immediate feeder roads within the defined construction area,” Sukraj said.

Parapet Replacement and Barrier Upgrades

The first phase of the project will include parapet replacement along the uMngeni Bridge, particularly on:

The northbound on-ramp from the N2

The southbound on-ramp from Inanda Road

Construction teams will also demolish and replace median barriers separating the northbound and southbound lanes on the N2, a key safety feature designed to improve road infrastructure standards.

Sequential Lane Closures on the N2

SANRAL confirmed that lane closures will occur in stages to minimise disruption to traffic flow.

The sequence of closures will be as follows:

Northbound N2 off-ramp Southbound N2 on-ramp from Inanda Road Southbound fast lane on the N2 Northbound fast lane on the N2

During the construction period, traffic will continue to move through the interchange, but vehicles will be directed into narrower lanes within the work zone.

Areas Affected by Temporary Closures

Northbound N2 off-ramp:Temporary closures will affect the flyover from Springfield Park, as well as the N2 glide-on to the off-ramp, including sections across the uMngeni River bridge and surrounding areas.

Southbound N2 on-ramp from Inanda Road:Lane restrictions will apply on the approach to the bridge, along the bridge itself, and beyond it.

Southbound fast lane on the N2:Temporary closures will occur along sections of the southbound fast lanes.

Northbound fast lane on the N2:Similar temporary closures will affect the northbound fast lanes of the highway.

Motorists Advised to Expect Delays

SANRAL has urged motorists to plan travel routes carefully and allow additional travel time when driving through the affected area.

“We urge all motorists to adhere to posted road signage and observe the reduced speed limits when approaching and travelling through the construction zone,” Sukraj said.

She added that compliance with safety instructions is crucial to protect both road users and construction workers during the repair works.

The road agency said the temporary closures are necessary to ensure the long-term safety and structural integrity of the bridge infrastructure at one of Durban’s busiest interchanges.