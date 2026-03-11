Left Menu

Tragic Collision: Reckless Driving Claims Two Young Lives in Mumbai

A road accident on Mumbai's Eastern Express Highway claimed the lives of two youths and left two others injured. The incident involved two motorcycles and resulted from reckless driving. Authorities are investigating, and a case has been registered for rash and negligent driving causing death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:16 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:16 IST
In a tragic incident, two youths lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a road accident involving two motorcycles on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, police reported on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Vikhroli (east) area when one bike, driven recklessly, collided with another before crashing into a tree. The deceased, Praveen Munnalal Yadav, 17, and Raj Arjun Kahar, 20, were identified alongside the injured Gulshan Yadav, 20, and Amit Baliram Pawar, 40.

Eyewitnesses recounted the bike was carrying three youths and traveling at high speed. Locals and police promptly transported the injured to a nearby hospital. Law enforcement has registered a case for rash and negligent driving causing death, with investigations ongoing.

