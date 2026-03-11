Tragic Collision: Reckless Driving Claims Two Young Lives in Mumbai

In a tragic incident, two youths lost their lives and two others sustained injuries in a road accident involving two motorcycles on the Eastern Express Highway in Mumbai, police reported on Wednesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday afternoon in the Vikhroli (east) area when one bike, driven recklessly, collided with another before crashing into a tree. The deceased, Praveen Munnalal Yadav, 17, and Raj Arjun Kahar, 20, were identified alongside the injured Gulshan Yadav, 20, and Amit Baliram Pawar, 40.

Eyewitnesses recounted the bike was carrying three youths and traveling at high speed. Locals and police promptly transported the injured to a nearby hospital. Law enforcement has registered a case for rash and negligent driving causing death, with investigations ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)