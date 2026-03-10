Left Menu

U.S. Envoy to Coordinate Iran War Plans in Israel

Steve Witkoff, a U.S. special envoy and adviser to President Trump, announced in a CNBC interview his plans to visit Israel next week. The visit aims to coordinate strategies regarding Iran, reflecting ongoing diplomatic and strategic efforts to address regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-03-2026 21:26 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 21:26 IST
Steve Witkoff, a special envoy from the United States and a top adviser to President Donald Trump, revealed in a CNBC interview on Tuesday that he likely plans to travel to Israel next week. The purpose of the visit is to coordinate war plans concerning Iran.

This development underscores the ongoing diplomatic initiatives between the U.S. and Israel concerning regional security matters in the Middle East. Witkoff's role highlights the strategic importance placed by the administration on addressing the perceived threats posed by Iran.

The announcement comes at a critical time, emphasizing the Trump administration's continued focus on fortifying alliances and preparing strategies for potential conflicts in the region, especially as tensions remain high between Iran and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

