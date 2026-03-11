Courage Under Fire: CM Conrad Sangma Stands Firm Amid Garo Hills Unrest

In the face of escalating unrest in Meghalaya's Garo Hills, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has refused to budge from his residence despite threats of an attack. Sangma, a member of the Garo community, was advised to move after receiving intelligence about potential mob violence targeting his family home in Tura.

Defiantly citing his lack of fear, Sangma pledged to stay put, placing his life in God's hands. His stoicism comes amid violent clashes between Scheduled Tribe individuals and non-tribals over election nominations, which resulted in two deaths. The government has suspended mobile internet and imposed curfews in five districts, also delaying the GHACD polls.

In an emotional address, Sangma evoked his father's legacy, reaffirming his commitment to his community's welfare. He condemned the violence, urging dialogue and peaceful conflict resolution. Sangma called for unity, underscoring that destructive actions betray community values, urging a focus on peace and progress for Garo society.

(With inputs from agencies.)