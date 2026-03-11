Pitbull Attack on Police Team Shocks Bikaner
A woman constable in Bikaner was injured after a pet pitbull was allegedly set on a police team investigating a complaint. The dog, released by the homeowner, attacked Constable Mali Jakhar. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 11-03-2026 22:30 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 22:30 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling incident in Bikaner, Rajasthan, a woman constable was injured after a pet pitbull reportedly attacked a police team. The attack occurred during an investigation in Chanakya Nagar Colony.
According to the police, the team comprising three members, including Constable Mali Jakhar, was greeted by a young girl who released the dog. The pitbull was then set upon the officers, injuring Jakhar seriously.
A case has been filed based on Jakhar's statement, and the incident is currently under investigation, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Purnaram.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan ACB Nabs Corrupt Constable in Udaipur Bribery Scandal
Operations Halt at Port of Salalah Amid Incident
Air India Express Boeing 737 MAX Incident at Phuket Airport: Investigation Underway
Drone Incident Near Dubai Airport: Four Injured
Air India Express Faces Landing Incident; Announces Fuel Surcharge Expansion