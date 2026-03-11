Pitbull Attack on Police Team Shocks Bikaner

In a startling incident in Bikaner, Rajasthan, a woman constable was injured after a pet pitbull reportedly attacked a police team. The attack occurred during an investigation in Chanakya Nagar Colony.

According to the police, the team comprising three members, including Constable Mali Jakhar, was greeted by a young girl who released the dog. The pitbull was then set upon the officers, injuring Jakhar seriously.

A case has been filed based on Jakhar's statement, and the incident is currently under investigation, said Assistant Sub-Inspector Purnaram.

(With inputs from agencies.)