Tensions Rise as FBI Warns of Potential Iranian Drone Threat to U.S. West Coast

Former President Donald Trump dismissed concerns about potential Iran-backed attacks on U.S. soil. The FBI, however, had issued warnings to California police departments about possible drone strikes by Iran. Despite these alerts, California remains on high alert, collaborating with federal and local agencies to ensure security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 00:56 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 00:56 IST
Former President Donald Trump expressed confidence on Wednesday, dismissing concerns about potential Iran-backed attacks on American soil. His comments came amid warnings from the FBI about possible Iranian drone strikes targeting the U.S. West Coast, sparking heightened security measures in California.

Trump told reporters that he was not worried about potential retaliation from Iran, following U.S. and Israeli actions that resulted in the deaths of key Iranian figures. However, the FBI had already alerted California police departments about the possibility of drone attacks launched from an unidentified vessel near the coast.

California Governor Gavin Newsom's office confirmed the receipt of numerous security updates, ensuring that the state's security posture was boosted accordingly. Cooperation between state, local, and federal security agencies continues, as authorities remain vigilant against potential threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

