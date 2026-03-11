Left Menu

FBI Warns of Potential Iranian Drone Attacks on U.S. West Coast

The FBI has issued a warning to California police departments about potential Iranian drone attacks on the U.S. West Coast, in retaliation for recent U.S. actions. This information was reported by ABC News, which reviewed the alert. The FBI has not yet commented on the matter.

Updated: 11-03-2026 23:13 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:13 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has alerted law enforcement agencies in California to the possibility of drone attacks launched by Iran on the U.S. West Coast. This warning comes in response to U.S. actions in the region, as reported by ABC News on Wednesday.

The alert, reviewed by the news outlet, suggests that these attacks could be a form of retaliation from Iran. As of now, there has been no official comment from the FBI regarding this matter.

This development underscores growing regional tensions and the potential implications for national security, highlighting the critical need for vigilance among U.S. law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

