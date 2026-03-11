FBI Warns of Potential Iranian Drone Attacks on U.S. West Coast

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has alerted law enforcement agencies in California to the possibility of drone attacks launched by Iran on the U.S. West Coast. This warning comes in response to U.S. actions in the region, as reported by ABC News on Wednesday.

The alert, reviewed by the news outlet, suggests that these attacks could be a form of retaliation from Iran. As of now, there has been no official comment from the FBI regarding this matter.

This development underscores growing regional tensions and the potential implications for national security, highlighting the critical need for vigilance among U.S. law enforcement agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)