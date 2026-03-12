Tensions Escalate as Civilians Released Amidst Manipur Conflict
Twenty-one Tangkhul Naga civilians were released after being detained by Kuki villagers and armed men in Manipur's Ukhrul district. The incident, marked by negotiations involving the state government and civil society, highlights ongoing tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities.
Twenty-one Tangkhul Naga civilians, detained by Kuki villagers and armed men in Manipur's Ukhrul district, were released on Thursday. Their detainment on Wednesday afternoon had prompted negotiations involving the state government and civil society organizations from both communities.
The civilians were traveling in three vehicles when they were detained at Shangkai village. Following their release, they were brought to Litan police station and reunited with their families. Meanwhile, heightened tension continues in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district.
Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand expressed concern over the situation, urging for the safe release of civilians. Accusations have emerged from the Shangkai Village Authority of firing incidents involving Tangkhul volunteers, escalating tensions between the communities.
