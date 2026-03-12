Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Civilians Released Amidst Manipur Conflict

Twenty-one Tangkhul Naga civilians were released after being detained by Kuki villagers and armed men in Manipur's Ukhrul district. The incident, marked by negotiations involving the state government and civil society, highlights ongoing tensions between the Naga and Kuki communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 12-03-2026 09:28 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 09:28 IST
Tensions Escalate as Civilians Released Amidst Manipur Conflict
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-one Tangkhul Naga civilians, detained by Kuki villagers and armed men in Manipur's Ukhrul district, were released on Thursday. Their detainment on Wednesday afternoon had prompted negotiations involving the state government and civil society organizations from both communities.

The civilians were traveling in three vehicles when they were detained at Shangkai village. Following their release, they were brought to Litan police station and reunited with their families. Meanwhile, heightened tension continues in the Tangkhul Naga-majority district.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand expressed concern over the situation, urging for the safe release of civilians. Accusations have emerged from the Shangkai Village Authority of firing incidents involving Tangkhul volunteers, escalating tensions between the communities.

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026