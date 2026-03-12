Left Menu

Tensions in Garo Hills: A Quest for Peace

Meghalaya MP Saleng A Sangma discussed with Governor CH Vijaya Shankar the unrest in Garo Hills following violence related to the tribal council's electoral process. They explored addressing these issues through dialogue, legal, and constitutional means while also tackling concerns about illegal infiltration and enhancing security measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:21 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Meghalaya Member of Parliament Saleng A Sangma met Governor CH Vijaya Shankar to discuss the aftermath of recent violence in the Garo Hills area. The unrest, which resulted in two fatalities, stemmed from tensions regarding non-tribals participating in tribal council elections.

Sangma highlighted the discussion's focus on addressing these issues through dialogue and constitutional measures. The Governor emphasized adherence to the Sixth Schedule's rules in legislative actions, and addressing any procedural errors through proper legal channels.

The conversation also covered the infiltration of Bangladesh nationals, with a shared concern about strengthening border security. Sangma urged enhanced security for threatened locals and praised local authorities for maintaining order during the unrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

