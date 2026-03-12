Karnataka Heightens Vigilance Amid Firewood Demand Surge
Amid LPG scarcity exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has urged officials to vigilant against illegal tree felling for firewood. He instructed intensified patrols and surveillance in forest areas and held range officers accountable if breaches occur.
Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre urged officials to be vigilant in preventing illegal tree felling driven by a surge in firewood demand. This demand stems from an LPG scarcity linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.
In a written directive to Meenakshi Negi, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the minister highlighted the LPG shortage's impact, noting difficulties restaurants and homestays face in acquiring commercial LPG cylinders. Domestic gas supplies also are disrupted.
Minister Khandre instructed intensified patrols to thwart illegal activities within forest and border areas. He warned that any illegal felling within forests or government lands would result in holding the responsible officers accountable.
