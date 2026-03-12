Left Menu

Karnataka Heightens Vigilance Amid Firewood Demand Surge

Amid LPG scarcity exacerbated by the West Asia conflict, Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre has urged officials to vigilant against illegal tree felling for firewood. He instructed intensified patrols and surveillance in forest areas and held range officers accountable if breaches occur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-03-2026 19:25 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 19:25 IST
Karnataka Heightens Vigilance Amid Firewood Demand Surge
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka's Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre urged officials to be vigilant in preventing illegal tree felling driven by a surge in firewood demand. This demand stems from an LPG scarcity linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict.

In a written directive to Meenakshi Negi, the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, the minister highlighted the LPG shortage's impact, noting difficulties restaurants and homestays face in acquiring commercial LPG cylinders. Domestic gas supplies also are disrupted.

Minister Khandre instructed intensified patrols to thwart illegal activities within forest and border areas. He warned that any illegal felling within forests or government lands would result in holding the responsible officers accountable.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026