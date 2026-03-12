Delhi's Power Surge: Preparing for a Record-Breaking Summer Demand

Delhi is set to experience a notable increase in electricity demand, predicted to exceed 9,000 MW this summer, as reported by officials on Thursday.

Power Minister Ashish Sood acknowledged the lack of proper upgrades to the power infrastructure over the past decade, attributing the current strain on the system to this oversight. To address the issue, the Delhi government is mapping constituencies for new infrastructure, including transformers and circuit breakers. A strategic roadmap through 2029 aims to equip Delhi with a modern power grid.

Amidst these plans, BSES and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited are preparing for peak demands in their respective areas. They assure citizens of uninterrupted supply through strategic agreements and participation in power exchanges.

