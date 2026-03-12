Delhi's Power Surge: Preparing for a Record-Breaking Summer Demand
Delhi is bracing for an unprecedented rise in electricity demand, expected to surpass 9,000 MW this summer. Efforts are underway to update the power infrastructure, with plans to modernize and prepare the system for future needs. Authorities are putting comprehensive measures in place to ensure uninterrupted power supply.
- Country:
- India
Delhi is set to experience a notable increase in electricity demand, predicted to exceed 9,000 MW this summer, as reported by officials on Thursday.
Power Minister Ashish Sood acknowledged the lack of proper upgrades to the power infrastructure over the past decade, attributing the current strain on the system to this oversight. To address the issue, the Delhi government is mapping constituencies for new infrastructure, including transformers and circuit breakers. A strategic roadmap through 2029 aims to equip Delhi with a modern power grid.
Amidst these plans, BSES and Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited are preparing for peak demands in their respective areas. They assure citizens of uninterrupted supply through strategic agreements and participation in power exchanges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Iberia Airlines to Cut 996 Jobs Amid Industry Challenges
Modi's Eastern Push: Infrastructure and Connectivity Initiatives in Assam and West Bengal
Jharkhand's New Tourist Tax and Infrastructure Boost
ICD, Mauritania Sign Pact to Mobilise $900M for Mining and Private Sector Growth
Ukraine's Strategic Strikes: The Battle Over Russia's Oil and Military Infrastructure