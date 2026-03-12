Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Military Expansion in Lebanon

Israel has intensified its military actions in Lebanon, expanding evacuation zones and targeting Hezbollah. In response to attacks from Hezbollah and Tehran, Israel has issued new evacuation orders affecting a tenth of Lebanon. The ongoing conflict has resulted in mass displacement and casualties, drawing international criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-03-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 20:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation, Israel nearly doubled its evacuation zone in southern Lebanon, urging residents to move. The Israeli military aims to expand operations against the armed group Hezbollah as tensions flare in the region.

Israel's offensive, which began last week, comes in response to coordinated attacks from Hezbollah and Tehran. The Israeli military launched intense air and ground strikes, leading to substantial casualties and widespread displacement of Lebanese civilians.

With both sides continuing their assaults, the international community voices concern over the humanitarian impact of the conflict. The head of the U.N.'s International Organization for Migration condemned a recent Israeli strike, highlighting the risks faced by displaced families sheltering in Beirut.

(With inputs from agencies.)

