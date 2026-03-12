Left Menu

Mystery Military Drone Discovered in Polish Lignite Mine

Police in western Poland are probing the origin of a military drone discovered at a lignite mine. The drone isn't a civilian model, and sources say it's a Russian Gerbera drone, used as decoys. No injuries were reported, and authorities have secured the area.

Updated: 12-03-2026 19:32 IST
In a perplexing discovery, authorities in western Poland are investigating the origin of a military drone found at a lignite mine. The unmanned aerial vehicle, uncovered by a worker, is not believed to be of a civilian model, according to Maciej Swiecichowski, a police spokesperson.

The incident follows heightened vigilance in Poland after over 20 Russian drones breached its airspace on September 9-10, 2025. These violations have put NATO-member Poland on alert for further airspace intrusions. Sources, including TVP Info, suggest this particular drone might be a Gerbera military model, originating from Russia where they function as decoys.

Local authorities were alerted when an employee discovered the drone in Galczyce, Konin County, within a lignite mine area. Officers from Konin and Poznan have secured the site, and fortunately, no injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

