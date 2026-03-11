Left Menu

Crackdown on Illegal LPG Diversion Yields Major Seizures

Authorities in Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Karmanghat conducted coordinated raids seizing 100 domestic LPG cylinders, effectuating a significant blow to illegal gas diversion operations. Public urged to report any malpractice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-03-2026 23:22 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 23:22 IST
Crackdown on Illegal LPG Diversion Yields Major Seizures
Delivery boy unloads an LPG cylinder from a truck (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement wing of the CAF & Civil Supplies Department has launched extensive search and seizure operations aiming to dismantle illegal commercial diversions and pilfering of domestic LPG cylinders, according to an official statement. On March 9, 2026, coordinated raids were held across Hanmakonda, Warangal, and Karmanghat, leading to the confiscation of 22 domestic cylinders, 25 smaller cylinders, and various gas refilling units from several proprietors. The seized property is valued at Rs. 64,468.

This initiative follows a major interception on February 14, 2026, in Bonguluru, Ibrahimpatnam, where authorities detained an offender and confiscated 78 domestic cylinders along with a transport vehicle, collectively valued at Rs. 1,71,600. Overall, these enforcement actions have led to the recovery of 100 domestic LPG cylinders and 25 small cylinders, culminating in a combined value of Rs. 2,36,068. Consequently, 6-A reports have been filed before the Collector (CS), with FIRs registered or in process for all offenders.

Authorities have urged the public to refrain from overbooking LPG cylinders and to report any illicit practices concerning LPG cylinders or other civil supplies issues via the toll-free number 1967. Meanwhile, the central government has announced a 25 percent increase in domestic LPG production, prioritizing household consumers, while non-domestic LPG supplies are directed primarily toward essential sectors like hospitals and educational institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Performance-Based Contracts Offer a Smarter Way to Maintain Roads Worldwide

How Vesting Contracts Can Stabilize New Electricity Markets During Reform

From Classroom to Career: How Family Background Shapes Economic Mobility Today

Electric Vehicles Could Transform Urban Transport Across Developing Economies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026