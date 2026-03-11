Crackdown on Illegal LPG Diversion Yields Major Seizures
Authorities in Warangal, Hanmakonda, and Karmanghat conducted coordinated raids seizing 100 domestic LPG cylinders, effectuating a significant blow to illegal gas diversion operations. Public urged to report any malpractice.
The Enforcement wing of the CAF & Civil Supplies Department has launched extensive search and seizure operations aiming to dismantle illegal commercial diversions and pilfering of domestic LPG cylinders, according to an official statement. On March 9, 2026, coordinated raids were held across Hanmakonda, Warangal, and Karmanghat, leading to the confiscation of 22 domestic cylinders, 25 smaller cylinders, and various gas refilling units from several proprietors. The seized property is valued at Rs. 64,468.
This initiative follows a major interception on February 14, 2026, in Bonguluru, Ibrahimpatnam, where authorities detained an offender and confiscated 78 domestic cylinders along with a transport vehicle, collectively valued at Rs. 1,71,600. Overall, these enforcement actions have led to the recovery of 100 domestic LPG cylinders and 25 small cylinders, culminating in a combined value of Rs. 2,36,068. Consequently, 6-A reports have been filed before the Collector (CS), with FIRs registered or in process for all offenders.
Authorities have urged the public to refrain from overbooking LPG cylinders and to report any illicit practices concerning LPG cylinders or other civil supplies issues via the toll-free number 1967. Meanwhile, the central government has announced a 25 percent increase in domestic LPG production, prioritizing household consumers, while non-domestic LPG supplies are directed primarily toward essential sectors like hospitals and educational institutions.
