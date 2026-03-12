Debate Sparks Over Transition from MGNREGA to VB-G RAM G

The rural landscape of India has become a battleground for policy changes as Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi voiced concerns over the Union government's decision to phase out the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). Speaking at the Rajya Sabha during a discussion on the Ministry of Rural Development's performance, Pratapgarhi argued that the government's move places many laborers in dire straits.

Under the proposed Viksit Bharat- Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Act (VB-G RAM G), which aims to supplant the established rural employment scheme, a revised workday provision increases the guarantee from 100 to 125 days. Yet, activists criticize the new cost-sharing structure, highlighting potential burdens on states and fears of dwindling work opportunities.

BJP representatives countered such critiques, pointing to significant improvements achieved through recent governmental initiatives. They emphasized the increased construction of homes for the poor and enhanced sanitation under schemes such as the Swachh Bharat Mission. Despite differing views, the conclusion of the debate saw anticipation building for Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's forthcoming response.

