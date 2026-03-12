Left Menu

Odia Worker's Journey Home: A Coordinated Return

The remains of Odia worker Kuna Khuntia, who died in Qatar, were returned to India due to combined efforts of the Indian government and Odisha officials. His arrival comes as part of broader initiatives to repatriate the remains of workers who died abroad. The state has also rescued 142 workers.

The mortal remains of Kuna Khuntia, an Odia worker who passed away in Qatar, were repatriated on Thursday, thanks to a collaborative effort between the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Odisha state government, according to official sources.

Khuntia, a native of the Khallikote block in Odisha's Ganjam district, had been working as a laborer in the Gulf nation for approximately four months before his untimely death on March 6. His family was informed of the tragic news after he reportedly died suddenly while resting in his room.

In response to the family's appeal, the government arranged for the return of his body, which arrived at the Biju Patnaik International Airport. Khallikote MLA Purna Chandra Sethy, along with Pritish Panda from the Odisha Paribar directorate, facilitated the transportation. Labour Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia later informed the Assembly of the state's success in returning 29 workers' bodies and rescuing 142 workers from overseas in recent years.

