Milan Prosecutors Uncover Unprecedented Tax Evasion Case Against Amazon

In an unprecedented move, Milan prosecutors have requested a trial for Amazon's European unit and four of its managers over alleged tax evasion amounting to approximately 1.2 billion euros ($1.38 billion), according to sources familiar with the matter. Amazon had previously agreed in December to pay 527 million euros, including interest, to Italy's Revenue Agency to settle the tax dispute.

This decision marks a significant departure from the norm in Italy. In past cases with other international groups, criminal investigations were typically closed following settlements and payments, either through plea deals or by dropping the cases altogether. However, Milan prosecutors have opted to continue their probe, requesting that the suspects face trial.

When approached for comments, Amazon was not immediately available to respond. ($1 = 0.8669 euros)

(With inputs from agencies.)