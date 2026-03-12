Bee Attack During Old Stepwell Inspection Leaves Four Injured
Four individuals were injured in a bee attack during an inspection of an old stepwell in Barwani district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident involved a government team in Dhababavdi village. The injured, which included a gunman and a panchayat secretary, have been hospitalized and are recovering.
- India
In Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, a bee attack injured four people during a government inspection of an old stepwell.
The incident occurred in Dhababavdi village, located 15 kilometers from the district headquarters.
Among the injured were a gunman and a village panchayat secretary. All have been hospitalized and are recovering, according to District Hospital Civil Surgeon Dr. Manoj Khanna.
