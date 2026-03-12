Delhi's Strategic Push: Streamlining Election Roll Revisions Amid Census Prelude

The Delhi government issued strict instructions Thursday, ensuring officials serving as booth-level officers (BLOs) are not bogged down with extra duties outside their scope of work. This move aims to streamline preparations for the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, slated to begin in April.

The Department of Social Welfare has mandated district social welfare officers to adhere to guidelines from the Election Commission, emphasizing that BLOs are to perform their duties post-office or school hours without additional tasks. This aligns with preparatory tasks, such as verifying and mapping electoral rolls.

Concurrent with these preparations, the upcoming Census 2027 requires rapid mobilization of over 40,000 employees for training. Bringing forth logistical challenges, the anticipation of simultaneous electoral and Census tasks underscores the necessity of strategic planning in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)