Tensions Surge as Hungary Withholds $82 Million from Ukraine Amidst Money Laundering Probe
Hungary returned two armored vehicles to Ukraine but withheld cash and gold worth $82 million, citing a money laundering investigation. This action has strained relations between the two countries further. Ukraine demands asset return while Hungary's parliament allows retention during the investigation amid looming elections.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:07 IST
- Hungary
Hungary has returned two armored bank vehicles to Ukraine but withheld cash and gold worth approximately $82 million, citing an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering.
This has further strained relations with Kyiv, already tense due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ties to Russia. Kyiv has accused Hungary of theft.
Expelled Ukrainians have crossed back into Ukraine, and the nation demands the return of assets. Amidst political tension, Hungary is withholding the assets as it continues its probe, which has national security implications according to the newly passed law by Hungary's parliament.
