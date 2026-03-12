Left Menu

Tensions Surge as Hungary Withholds $82 Million from Ukraine Amidst Money Laundering Probe

Hungary returned two armored vehicles to Ukraine but withheld cash and gold worth $82 million, citing a money laundering investigation. This action has strained relations between the two countries further. Ukraine demands asset return while Hungary's parliament allows retention during the investigation amid looming elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:07 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:07 IST
Tensions Surge as Hungary Withholds $82 Million from Ukraine Amidst Money Laundering Probe
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary has returned two armored bank vehicles to Ukraine but withheld cash and gold worth approximately $82 million, citing an ongoing investigation into alleged money laundering.

This has further strained relations with Kyiv, already tense due to Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's ties to Russia. Kyiv has accused Hungary of theft.

Expelled Ukrainians have crossed back into Ukraine, and the nation demands the return of assets. Amidst political tension, Hungary is withholding the assets as it continues its probe, which has national security implications according to the newly passed law by Hungary's parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026