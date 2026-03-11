India Strengthens LPG Supply Monitoring Amid West Asia Tensions

The Ministry of Home Affairs in India has fortified a 24/7 control room, integrating nodal officers from various ministries to address increasing public concerns about the availability of LPG. This initiative follows reports hinting at potential supply restrictions due to tensions in West Asia.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan convened a meeting with state officials to coordinate responses, urging them to prioritize domestic LPG supply and restrict distribution to commercial sectors like hotels. Essential services such as hospitals remain unaffected by these restrictions as the government maximizes LPG production at domestic refineries.

Authorities are tasked with ensuring security for LPG infrastructure and curbing misinformation through awareness campaigns, particularly targeting social media to prevent panic buying. The government pledges continued monitoring to secure uninterrupted household LPG supply nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)