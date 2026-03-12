Left Menu

Digital Scammers Target Retirees in Gujarat: A 30 Crore Heist Exposed

The CBI is investigating two digital fraud cases in Gujarat, targeting a former professor and a retired gynaecologist, defrauding them of Rs 30 crore. Posing as law enforcement officers, the scammers extorted money by keeping the victims in 'digital arrest,' with the cases now involving 44 unidentified suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-03-2026 21:43 IST | Created: 12-03-2026 21:43 IST
Digital Scammers Target Retirees in Gujarat: A 30 Crore Heist Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has stepped in to investigate two alarming cases of digital fraud that have surfaced from Gujarat. The cases involve shocking deceit, where cyber criminals defrauded a former professor and a retired gynaecologist of a whopping Rs 30 crore, officials revealed on Thursday.

In one instance, a woman posing as a representative from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) began harassing a retired professor from St Xavier's College, Ahmedabad, warning her of a supposed police case in Mumbai. This elaborate ruse went on for 82 days, ultimately costing the victim over Rs 11 crore.

Similarly, a retired gynaecologist found herself trapped under 'digital arrest' for 123 days, losing more than Rs 19.24 crore to scammers pretending to be law enforcement officials. Authorities are now searching for 44 unidentified suspects involved in these frauds after the cases were transferred from the cybercrime unit of the CID to the CBI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

Ferrari's Revolutionary 'Flip-Flop' Wing Set to Stir Chinese Grand Prix

 Global
2
China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

China's New Ethnic Minority Law: Bridging Unity or Erasing Identity?

 Global
3
New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

New H-1B Policy: Balancing Wage and Role for Indian Master's Graduates

 Global
4
Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

Bayern Munich Faces Injury Setbacks: Alphonso Davies and Others Sidelined

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech boom in education comes with hidden cost: Teacher technostress

Public sector AI can harm trust, rights and fairness

Financial language models carry bias across gender, race and body attributes

Stacked AI model improves credit default forecasting

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026