West Asia Turmoil: Global Economic Strain Looms as Conflict Persists

Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal has urged for a cessation in the West Asia conflict, highlighting the unbearable global impacts, particularly on economies due to surging oil prices. The conflict, primarily involving the US and Israel against Iran, has entered its thirteenth day with no resolution in sight.

Speaking at a national conclave in Delhi hosted by the Synergia think-tank, Sibal posed concerns over the conflict's broader ramifications. Sibal noted that the recent killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has fortified rather than weakened Iran's stance, complicating diplomatic channels to de-escalate tensions.

As the confrontation shows signs of intensifying, Sibal highlighted the risk of widespread economic turmoil, mentioning efforts by Saudi Arabia, South Korea, and others to mitigate oil price spikes. However, these measures are seen as only temporary, with finite reserves limiting their long-term efficacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)