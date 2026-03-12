ICC Investigates Alleged Belarusian Crimes: A Quest for Justice

The International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutors announced on Thursday the launch of an investigation into Belarus for alleged crimes involving the deportation of opposition figures. Although Belarus is not an ICC member, the case was brought forward by Lithuania, a member nation, involving jurisdiction claims.

The investigation centers around actions by Belarusian authorities, alleged to have occurred partly on Lithuanian soil, giving the ICC the legal ground to proceed. The Belarusian embassy in the Netherlands has not responded to requests for comments regarding the investigation.

Prominent Belarusian opposition figure Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya expressed support for the investigation, acknowledging the suffering of Belarusians under the regime. She emphasized the need for justice and accountability, hoping the ICC's decision would pave the way for redress for the victims.

